Kitty’s parkour skills may make you say that the cat is the real G.O.A.T. Watch

Are you scrolling your social media feed to look for a cat video that can make your Sunday even better? Then here is a video of a cat that may leave you smiling. Chances are, the video will also make you applaud the kitty.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. They shared the video with a two words caption. “Kitty parkour,” it read.

The video opens to show a cat running across a floor. Within moments, the kitty climbs onto a cat tree effortlessly. The skills of the ball of fur may make you applaud it and also say that it is the real G.O.A.T.

Take a look at the interesting video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 63,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The meow at the end is actually her saying ‘parkour’,” posted an Instagram user. “The meow at the end!” shared another. “My cat in the morning trying to get me out of bed so I give them treats,” expressed a third. “Hahahahahahaha,” wrote a fourth. A few also tagged others to show them the video.

