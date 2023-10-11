KL Rahul’s reaction to Rohit Sharma’s boundary goes viral

Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in international cricket in the ongoing World Cup match against Afghanistan. Expectedly, fans rushed to X to share varied reactions to this feat. A few, however, shared pictures of KL Rahul. Wondering why? To show his reaction to one of the boundaries by the Indian team captain.

The image shows KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's boundary. (Screengrab)

Videos and images showing KL Rahul’s jaw-dropping reaction to Rohit Sharma’s shot flooded X. Here is a tweet by an X user capturing the moment. “KL Rahul reaction when Rohit played that incredible shot,” the user wrote while posting a video.

Take a look at this video that shows KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's boundary:

Here's what another individual posted:

Here's how other X users reacted:

“KL Rahul's reaction to Rohit Sharma's shot. Just HITMAN mode things,” wrote an X user while sharing a screenshot capturing KL Rahul’s reaction. “KL Rahul's reaction when Rohit played that incredible shot. Hitman madness in Delhi,” added another. “The reaction from KL Rahul says it all,” shared a third. “The exact emotion and expression of a billion people when #Hitman hit that six,” added a fourth.

India in World Cup:

Team India is playing its second match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India secured a win over Australia in their first match that took place on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India is presently facing Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

