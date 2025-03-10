Kolhapur-born CEO on Fortune's list of 10 women reshaping European industries

Leena Nair, hailing from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has made it to Fortune’s list as one of the ten women reshaping European industries. Her remarkable journey from a small town in India to leading one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands exemplifies her exceptional leadership and vision. Leena Nair is the CEO of the French luxury brand Chanel.(LinkedIn )

Nair took over as CEO of the French luxury brand Chanel in January 2022 after nearly six years as Unilever's chief human resources officer. She is ranked #68 on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women 2024 list.

Early life and education

Born in Kolhapur, Nair pursued electronics and telecommunication engineering at Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli. A professor’s insight into her managerial potential led her to enroll in an MBA program in human resources at XLRI, Jamshedpur, where she graduated as a gold medalist.

Trailblazing career at Unilever

Nair began her career at Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee, becoming the first woman to work on the factory floor and the first to work night shifts. Over a 30-year tenure, she rose to become the Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, overseeing 150,000 employees across 100 countries. Under her leadership, Unilever achieved gender balance across its global management.

In January 2022, Nair was appointed as the Global CEO of Chanel, marking a significant milestone as the first woman and first Asian to lead the French luxury house. Her appointment signified a shift towards inclusivity and diversity in the luxury fashion industry.

Fortune's list

Alongside Leena Nair, Fortune’s list features other remarkable women leading top European companies. These leaders are redefining industries, overcoming challenges, and paving the way for future generations.

• Karin Rådström (CEO, Daimler Truck Holding) – The first female CEO of Daimler Truck Holding, Rådström took over in 2024, leading one of Europe’s largest automotive manufacturers.

• Estelle Brachlianoff (CEO, Veolia) – At the helm of the $49 billion French utility giant, Brachlianoff played a key role in cleaning the Seine River ahead of the Paris Olympics.

• Christel Heydemann (CEO, Orange) – Leading the French telecommunications giant since 2022, Heydemann also serves on the company’s board.

• Isabelle Ferrand (CEO, Crédit Mutuel) – One of the few women heading a major European bank, Ferrand became CEO in 2023.

• Anne Rigail (CEO, Air France) – The first female CEO of Air France, Rigail started her career with the airline nearly 30 years ago.

• Michelle M. MacKay (CEO, Cushman & Wakefield) – Heading the global real estate firm since 2023, MacKay oversees one of the largest commercial property businesses.

• Emma Walmsley (CEO, GSK) – Leading British pharma giant GSK, Walmsley has driven growth through new cancer treatments and vaccines.

• Debra Crew (CEO, Diageo) – One of the few female CEOs in the FTSE 100, Crew leads the global beverage powerhouse Diageo.

