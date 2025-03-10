YouTuber breaks world record for standing still, gets egged, spray-painted, and kissed by strangers

Australian YouTuber Norme, who has previously attempted to set a new world record for staying awake for the longest time on livestream before it was banned by YouTube, has now successfully set a new world record by standing still for 38 hours, despite people tagging him and even calling the police on him. Australian YouTuber Norme set a world record by standing still for 38 hours on a livestream, facing mockery from pedestrians.(X/@InternetH0F)

In August last year, Norme had tried to break the world record for the longest time without sleep during a livestream. After staying awake for 264 hours, way beyond the last record holder, Norme's stream was blocked by YouTube after viewers raised concern over his health as he was seen hallucinating and fainting on livestream.

In 2025, the YouTuber decided to break the record for staying still for the longest time and livestreamed his attempt. Over 38 hours, he stood still on the side of a road livestreaming his attempt while passersby harassed and mocked him.

In a 1-minute video time-lapse video, capturing 30 hours of the YouTuber standing on a roadside, pedestrians can be seen interacting with him while he stayed still. While some of them drew moustasches on him and cracked eggs on his head, others covered his face in mustard and one of them even put a MAGA hat on him. A man spray painted on his jacket while a woman kissed him on his cheek.

The YouTuber, however, remained still throughout the ordeal and claimed to have broken the record after staying still for 38 hours. It is unclear whether Norme has submitted evidence to Guinness World Records for review to officially earn the world record title.

Norme, who is in his 20s, is known for livestreaming his attempts at similar impossible seeming tasks. His last few video streams show him trying to eat 166 of the world's hottest peppers and attempting to become a millionaire by begging.