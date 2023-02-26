Kolkata cop helps crying student reach exam centre on time. Here’s what he did

A Kolkata cop’s kind gesture towards a student trying to reach the exam centre has won people’s hearts. Shared on Facebook by Kolkata Police, the story of how the cop helped the girl will leave you with a smile.

The department wrote that Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, met the student when he was patrolling Strand Road. The student was crying and asking for help. Upon inquiry, he came to know that she was trying reach the examination centre for her Madhyamik exam. He also came to know that she was unaccompanied as her family was attending her grandfather’s funeral, who recently passed away. In the next few lines, the police department explained how the cop helped her.

“Realising her situation, Inspector Chakraborty immediately picked up the student in his official vehicle, ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room, and rushed towards the examination centre, asking her not to worry. They reached the venue at 11.30 am sharp, just as the centre was about to open its doors. and the OC wished the relieved and grateful student the best for her ensuing exam,” they added. They concluded the post with two pictures.

Take a look at the share:

The post was shared about 17 hours ago. Till now, it has accumulated over 62,000 reactions and counting. Additionally, the share has been re-posted more than 4,700 times. People took to the comments section to post their reactions.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“Got a lump in my throat. Many years ago, the Police Commissioner of Kolkata had called a meeting of citizens in Nandan and talked about the "Human Face" of police. Glad to see it today,” posted a Facebook user. “Respect,” expressed another. “Outstanding effort,” commented a third. “Great job,” shared a fourth. “He is a gem of a person. Very helpful. He helped me in Science City, when he was posted there,” wrote a fifth.