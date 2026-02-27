Kolkata earthquake: Fan sways, residents rush outside as quake hits city. Watch

Recalling the moment, a local named Swagata shared, “We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs.”

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit South-West from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in Bangladesh. Tremors felt in Kolkata, West Bengal,” ANI tweeted while sharing a video which captures a fan and a bottle sharing due to tremors. It also shows residents standing outside their homes.

Strong tremors rattled Kolkata on Friday afternoon following an earthquake with an epicenter in southwestern Bangladesh. The sudden jolts sparked widespread panic, sending residents rushing from their homes into the streets for safety. Social media was quickly flooded with reactions as people shared accounts of the shaking, with many posting videos of swaying ceiling fans and furniture to document the moment.

How did social media react? In addition to sharing visuals, people have also shared varied reactions to the quake. An individual asked, “Why have earthquakes become so frequent in Kolkata?” Another wrote, “It was legit scary.”

A third expressed, “Did anyone else feel the tremors?” A fourth wrote, “Strong tremors reported this afternoon in Kolkata. Nature reminds us of its immense and unpredictable power. Praying for everyone’s safety and calm. Please stay alert, follow official advisories, and ensure preparedness.”

Reportedly, the epicentre is near Khulna, Bangladesh. It is close to the India-Bangladesh border and 26 km southeast of Taki, West Bengal.

What to do during an earthquake? The National Center for Seismology advises that the first step is to remain calm. The agency says, “During the event, the safest place is an open space, away from buildings.”

“If you are indoors, take cover under a desk, table, bed, or doorways and against inside walls and staircase. Stay away from glass doors, glass panes, windows, or outside doors. Do not rush to go out of the building to avoid the stampede.” If you are already outside, it is advised to move away from buildings and utility wires.

The organisation further states, “If you are in a moving vehicle, stop as quickly as possible and stay in the vehicle,” and “Free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run outside.”

According to the organisation, “Do not use candles, matches or other open flames. Put out all fires.”