Kolkata street vendor creates Monster Energy scrambled eggs, internet unimpressed: 'This is a nightmare'

Eggs are a beloved breakfast staple across the world, whether boiled, scrambled, or half-fried. However, in today's age of experimental food fusions, even eggs are not immune to the bizarre trends that dominate social media. From egg pani puri to egg halwa, the internet has seen its fair share of outlandish food creations. But the latest culinary experiment to go viral takes things to a whole new level – scrambled eggs made with Monster Energy drink. A street vendor in Kolkata made scrambled eggs with Monster Energy drink, sparking mixed reactions online.(Instagram/travelicious_88)

The creation of the craziest scrambled eggs

A recent video on Instagram has captured the imagination of food enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike. The clip shows a street vendor preparing a dish that combines eggs and an energy drink in a way no one could have imagined. The process begins with the vendor heating a flat pan on the stove before pouring half a can of Monster Energy drink into it. After cracking a few eggs into the pan, he stirs the mixture with a spoon and adds chopped green chillies for an extra kick. As if this wasn't unusual enough, he then pours the remaining energy drink into the pan, allowing the concoction to cook for a few more minutes. Finally, the scrambled eggs are served on a traditional plate made from dried leaves. The video’s caption reads, "India's Craziest Monster Energy Scrambled Eggs!" and adds that the dish is available in Kolkata.

Watch the clip here:

The reel has gone viral, amassing over 20 million views and sparking countless reactions in the comments section.

Reactions flood the comments section

As expected, viewers had plenty to say about this unconventional dish. The official Instagram account of Monster Energy itself commented on the video, writing, "I mean… why not?"

Other users expressed their shock and amusement at the combination. One person commented, “Can’t decide if I’m intrigued or repulsed!” while another wrote, “Energy drink with eggs? Only in India.” Others seemed more curious than anything else, with one user commenting, "Would love to try it, just for the experience." However, some were not so convinced, as another user remarked, "This is where we draw the line, folks."

A few reactions leaned into the bizarre nature of the dish, with one person joking, “This is a nightmare” and another adding, “Will never ever try this.”