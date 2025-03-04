Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen's abrupt resignation over 'personal conduct' investigation sparks speculation

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen’s abrupt resignation after an internal investigation into his personal conduct has sparked a huge buzz online. Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the US, said on Monday that the investigation into McMullen's personal conduct was unrelated to the business. However, his conduct was found to be inconsistent with its business ethics policy. Rodney McMullen has resigned as the CEO of Kroger following an investigation into his 'personal conduct.'(REUTERS)

The conduct is not related to financial performance, operations or reporting, and it did not involve any Kroger associates, the company said, according to news agency Reuters.

Speculation galore

The abrupt resignation, coupled with the fact that McMullen, 64, will not receive his 2024 bonus, has sparked speculation on the exact nature of the investigation.

On X and Reddit, the two most influential platforms for shaping public opinion, rumours are rife about what exactly Rodney McMullen did to get pushed out from the company he led for over a decade.

“What could the Kroger CEO possibly have done that would be considered unacceptable in this political-social environment?” wondered one X user.

Several social media users said the ouster was all the more surprising since McMullen is a Donald Trump supporter. It is not clear how and when the former CEO of Kroger supported Trump.

“What the hell did the Kroger CEO do?” read one among dozens of such similar posts on X.

On Reddit, anonymity gave people the freedom to speculate more freely.

“Gambling? Hiring sex workers? Importing maids and not paying them?” one Reddit user asked.

“Rumor has it he didn't want to come in the office 4 days a week,” another joked.

“As part of his departure, McMullen will forfeit all of his unvested equity and will not be eligible for a 2024 performance bonus, according to an SEC filing. WHAT THE HELL DID HE DO,” a third person asked.

Another confessed he was “desperately curious” to know the reason behind the ouster.

McMullen, 64, began his career with Kroger in 1978 as a part-time stock clerk and bagger at a store in Lexington, Kentucky, reported AP. He worked his way up through the company, becoming chief financial officer in 1995 and chief operating officer in 2009. McMullen was named Kroger's CEO in 2014 and became the company's chairman the following year.

Board member Ronald Sargent has replaced McMullen as chairman and interim CEO, effective immediately.

Google Trends

“Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen” is trending high on Google

“Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen” is trending high on Google in the United States since news of his resignation broke. The maximum number of search queries have come from Kentucky, where he started his career, followed by Ohio, where Kroger is headquartered.

The search queries began on the evening of March 3 and peaked around 10.50 pm that night. Related search terms include “Rodney McMullen - CEO of Kroger”, and “Kroger.”