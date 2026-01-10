‘Kya civic sense hai’: Indian man records mother’s stunned reaction to Bangkok traffic with no honking
An Indian man shared his mother’s surprise in Bangkok as she noticed busy road with no honk.
An Indian man living in Thailand has sparked an online conversation about civic sense after sharing his parents’ reaction to traffic in Bangkok. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Sanjay Bawa, posted a short video documenting his parents’ first visit abroad and their surprise at what they witnessed on the city’s roads.
In the clip, Bawa introduces himself and explains that his parents have travelled overseas for the first time to visit him. As they observe a busy road in Bangkok, the camera turns to his mother, who appears visibly stunned. What catches her attention is not the number of vehicles but the absence of noise and chaos that many often associate with heavy traffic.
‘Kya civic sense hai’ moment resonates online
Bawa points out that despite the congestion, no one is honking and there is no unnecessary overtaking. The text overlaid on the video and repeated in the caption reads, “Kya civic sense hai,” which translates to “What amazing civic sense.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Viewers compare traffic cultures
The clip quickly drew reactions from social media users who used the moment to reflect on road behaviour back home. One viewer commented, “We really need this kind of civic sense in India,” while another wrote, “This is exactly what disciplined driving looks like.” A third reaction read, “Indian roads would be so different if people stopped honking for no reason.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user saying, “It is not about roads, it is about mindset,” and another adding, “Small habits can make a huge difference.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
