‘Kya civic sense hai’: Indian man records mother’s stunned reaction to Bangkok traffic with no honking

An Indian man living in Thailand has sparked an online conversation about civic sense after sharing his parents’ reaction to traffic in Bangkok. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Sanjay Bawa, posted a short video documenting his parents’ first visit abroad and their surprise at what they witnessed on the city’s roads. An Indian man’s video showed his mother stunned by Bangkok traffic where vehicles stood still yet no one used the honk. (Instagram/stayawara_bawa)

In the clip, Bawa introduces himself and explains that his parents have travelled overseas for the first time to visit him. As they observe a busy road in Bangkok, the camera turns to his mother, who appears visibly stunned. What catches her attention is not the number of vehicles but the absence of noise and chaos that many often associate with heavy traffic.

‘Kya civic sense hai’ moment resonates online Bawa points out that despite the congestion, no one is honking and there is no unnecessary overtaking. The text overlaid on the video and repeated in the caption reads, “Kya civic sense hai,” which translates to “What amazing civic sense.”

Take a look here at the clip: