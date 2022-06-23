Labrador Retriever dog wears a beanie to keep his ears warm. Watch cute video

It is always delightful to watch videos of dogs being their adorable self. If you are looking for content that will uplift your mood and make you chuckle, then this video is definitely for you. It shows a Labrador Retriever dog wearing a beanie. The dog looks so adorable wearing the beanie that it will make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dexterthebalancingdog. It is dedicated to the dog named Dexter who is an expert at balancing things. “When you were meant to be a hunting dog but now you’re wearing a beanie to keep your ears warm,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the Labrador Retriever wearing a beanie hat while he is sitting in snow. The video was posted on June 3 and has received more than 1.1 million views so far.

“The King has to stay cozy,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than one lakh likes and several comments.

“Which internet Cafe does he usually venture in?” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emoticons. “The new 8-Mile movie looks lit,” wrote another. “Thats not my dog, that’s my DAWG,” posted a third. Another individual account commented, “You can’t hunt if your ears are cold!”

Dexter the dog is known for balancing things on his head. He even appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch a video of the dog balancing different balls on his head:

The Labrador Retriever has over 37,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this talented dog that loves to wear a beanie?