Lalit Modi tracks down boy denied Virat Kohli autograph, promises signed IPL bat

In April this year, a video of a young boy trying—and failing—to get Virat Kohli’s autograph struck a chord with the internet. The boy, now identified as Yugveer Budhiraja, was filmed trying repeatedly to approach Virat Kohli for an autograph at a public place. Each time, he was stopped by security officials before he could get close. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the boy walked away, visibly upset. In a moment of frustration, he broke down in tears and threw his bat.

Virat Kohli fan Yugveer Budhiraja received a call from Lalit Modi (Instagram/@yugveerbudhirajaa)

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(Also read: Young boy smashes cricket bat, breaks down in tears after failing to get Virat Kohli’s autograph | Video)

Among those moved by the video was Lalit Modi. The founder and former chairman of the IPL recently told Humans of Bombay in an interview that the clip “broke his heart”. He revealed to HoB CEO Karishma Mehta that he even asked his team to track down the boy so he could give him a bat signed by all players from IPL Season 1.

“I will send him a Season 1 bat. The bat is signed by every player, which has Virat Kohli’s signature as well,” Lalit Modi promised. “Unfortunately I don’t have a single bat of Virat Kohli myself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karishma Mehta promised they would track the young Virat Kohli fan — and it appears that they were successful in this quest. Lalit Modi calls up Kohli fan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karishma Mehta promised they would track the young Virat Kohli fan — and it appears that they were successful in this quest. Lalit Modi calls up Kohli fan {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday night, Yugveer Budhiraja revealed in an Instagram video that he had received a call from Lalit Modi, and that the former IPL chairman had promised to send him the autographed bat.

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“Thank you Mr Lalit Modi Sir for reaching out to me.You made my morning truly special!” the young boy said in the video. “Waking up to your video call was an unforgettable moment and means a lot to me. I’m so happy that you found me and I’m so much excited to receive the bat from you,” he added.

Lalit Modi also commented on the clip to say that the bat would soon reach Delhi.

“I am so glad I could find you the bat I am sending with someone to Delhi - with the next person who is going to India to personally deliver to your home in Dr Mukerjee Nagar,” said the architect of the Indian Premier League.

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(Also read: Lalit Modi stands defiant on IPL legacy: 'Without me it wouldn't work'; regrets giving BCCI too much power)