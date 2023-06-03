Landlord in Bengaluru invests $10,000 in tenant’s startup, people react

A story of how a landlord in Bengaluru invested in their tenant’s startup has left people pleasantly surprised. Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of a matrimony app Betterhalf, shared the story on Twitter.

“In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason,” he wrote and also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with his landlord.

The conversation shows how the landlord wrote, “I’m investing in you, honestly.” Also, they wished Gupta good luck for his venture. “All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights.”

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on June 2. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 3,700 views. The tweet has also gained over 200 likes. Many shared different reactions to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding. Best wishes,” asked a Twitter user. To which, Gupta replied, “Yes - that’s correct. Bangalore surprises you.” Another person added, “Woah how cool is this.” A third joined, “This is such great news!” A fourth wrote, “Wow”.

