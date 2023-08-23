‘Legalise dog meat’ placard in Bengaluru sparks chatter on X

A Bengaluru man took to the streets of the city with a bizarre petition that has left people with thoughts. A picture of him holding up a placard is doing the rounds on social media and has garnered mixed reactions. Bengaluru man holding up a placard. (X/@Bruisedwayneee)

The picture was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Rugved. It shows a man standing on the streets of Bengaluru holding up a placard that reads, “Legalise dog meat. Sign my petition.”

The unusual petition left many in disbelief, with one saying, “This is ridiculous. Now this has to be a stupid joke, please tell me it’s a joke!” why a comment here?

Take a look at the picture of a man with a placard here:

The tweet was shared on August 20. It has since accumulated over 4.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many were shocked at the man’s petition and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

An X user claimed that he had a word with the man and got to know the purpose behind this unusual petition. The user wrote, “The dude is actually vegan. When I asked him what he was on about, he said, ‘If you can eat chicken, why can’t you eat dogs’. After around 30 mins of arguing, I went: ‘Why hold this sign if you’re vegan?’ And, he simply said, ‘Would you stop if it said to be vegan.’ It’s actually very smart.”

“He’s still there with the sign,” posted another. A third added, “This is ridiculous.”

A third joined, “I don’t eat any meat, but how does it bother people more than other animals? Someone explain, please.”

What are your thoughts on this petition?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON