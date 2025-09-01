'Let Elon explore Mars, our mission is…': Chennai clinic's billboard goes viral with 1 million views

A billboard in Chennai is gaining international fame for its clever wordplay and topical references. The billboard was put up by Assana, a colorectal and gut wellness clinic in the capital of Tamil Nadu. A billboard in Chennai is going viral for its clever wordplay.(X/@Rainmaker1973)

While the topic of rectal health may be considered taboo by many, the clinic used clever wordplay to get its message across without resorting to anything that would be considered vulgar or obscene. Moreover, it used Elon Musk to draw eyeballs. Confused? Read on to find out how.

What’s Musk got to do with gut health?

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is famously on a mission to make humanity a multi-planetary species. He has repeatedly spoken about his dream of establishing a colony on Mars.

Assana in Chennai wants to let him do just that. Its own mission is a little different – as the billboard makes amply clear.

“Let Elon explore Mars. Our mission is Uranus,” declares the Assana clinic billboard in Chennai. The pun on Uranus has left thousands amused after a picture of the billboard was shared by the popular X account @Rainmaker1973.

The post has gone viral with 1 million views and hundreds of amused comments.

Assana ad amuses internet

“Whoever named it Uranus had no idea of the long term repercussions and running joke with that name,” wrote one X user.

“That’s a hilarious and clever ad, definitely grabs attention while staying on message,” another said.

“Oh Boy! someone’s a marketing genius…” a third X user added. Dozens of people simply dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

Assana Clinic had shared a photograph of the billboard on Instagram back in June.

The clinic’s messaging has been on-point throughout with wordplay and witty slogans. Another post on their Instagram page, for example, declares: “The truth about life is that sh*t happens every day. Talk to us, if it doesn’t.”