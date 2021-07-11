Home / Trending / Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
The image shows YouTuber Lilly Singh who recently posted about Diljit Dosanjh.(Instagram/@lilly)
Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies

Lilly Singh took to Instagram to share the post about Diljit Dosanjh.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh and YouTuber Lilly Singh recently met and bonded over their shared Punjabi roots. She also shared an image with Dosanjh on her Instagram along with a sweet caption. Her post has now sparked a chatter and prompted people to share love-filled comments.

“You know, @diljitdosanjh is a real one when he comes through after two days of non-stop shooting, no matter how late, just to say wuddup. Punjabiyan de connectttt. Also, there’s nothing I won’t do to see this man win even more. What a force. Punjabi music to the universe. If you don’t know, hop on Apple Music/Spotify/your neighbour’s wifi one time and see what’s up. Diljit Dosanjh you can thank me later when you are doing bhatka (squats) three pegs (dranks) in with your Nana Ji (me),” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Since being posted a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments, including one from the singer himself.

“It was nice to meet you last night. We punjabis are so proud of you. Miss you Scarbro!!” he wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh replies to Lilly Singh's post.(Instagram/@lilly)

“I'm so jealous of you rn (and idek if I'm talking about Lilly or Diljit)” shared an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” commented another. “Very nice,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on Lilly Singh’s Diljit Dosanjh-related post?

