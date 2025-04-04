Lion perched on 12-foot kitchen wall in Gujarat’s Amreli, viral video terrifies internet

For wildlife enthusiasts, safaris and national parks are the ideal places to witness exotic animals in their natural habitat. However, encountering a wild beast inside one’s own home is a nightmare no one wishes to experience. This fear turned into reality for a family in Gujarat’s Amreli district when they found a lion perched on their kitchen wall in the dead of night. A Gujarat family mistook soft roars for a cat—only to find a lion on their kitchen wall.(X/Yasmin621065515)

According to a report by TOI, the massive lion had scaled a 12 to 13-foot-high kitchen wall of a residence belonging to Hamirbhai Lakhanotra. The family initially dismissed the faint roars as those of a house cat, but their assumptions were shattered when they shone a flashlight towards the noise—only to find the piercing gaze of a lion staring back at them!

Watch the clip here:

A video capturing the shocking sight was shared on social media, quickly going viral. Reports suggest that the lion had wandered into the residential area after escaping from a nearby forest. Understandably terrified, the family evacuated their home immediately and only returned once authorities confirmed that the big cat had left the premises.

The viral footage has attracted a wave of reactions, with users expressing shock and amazement over the rare and dangerous encounter.

Not the first lion sighting in Amreli

This incident adds to the growing list of unexpected lion appearances in Gujarat. Earlier in 2024, a pride of 14 lions, including lionesses and cubs, was caught on camera crossing a road near Gir National Park. The remarkable footage, recorded at night in Amreli district, left viewers both awestruck and concerned about the increasing human-wildlife interactions in the region.

While Gujarat’s Gir forest is renowned as the last abode of Asiatic lions, their frequent sightings in residential areas raise questions about habitat loss and wildlife conservation.