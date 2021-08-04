Listen to ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video shared by Nasa

NASA often presents netizens with such space-related images that help us understand what lies beyond our Blue Planet a little better. The space agency has also been encouraging people to experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. It is through sonification. In this process, the astronomical data collected by different space telescopes are converted into sounds. The recent share by Nasa is one such example and it is now going all kinds of viral. There is a possibility it will leave you in awe too.

“You're listening to 13 billion years' worth of data. The galaxies in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field image from 2014 are represented in sound! We hear a note for each galaxy when it emitted the light captured in this image; the farther the galaxy, the longer it took for its light to reach Hubble,” they wrote as a part of the caption.

Since being posted some 19 hours ago, the share has gathered nearly two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“The orchestra of the universe,” wrote an Instagram user. “The images that are sonified always just make me so happy to hear!!” shared another. "Breathtaking,” expressed a third.

