Little fish turn dentists for scuba diver, enter mouth to clean teeth. Watch viral video

Would you ever let a fish enter your mouth and patiently wait for it to clean your teeth? This diver certainly did, and his video has gone viral on social media. It shows him keeping his mouth open and staying still, almost like a statue, so that two little fish can play dentist and check his oral health. The image shows fish entering the mouth of a scuba diver. (Screengrab)

Dailymail shared the video on Instagram. “That little fish is taking dental hygiene very seriously!” the outlet wrote. The video was originally posted on TikTok.

The video shows a diver floating in the water, his mouth wide open. A fish is seen exploring every nook and corner of his teeth. Soon, another fish joins in, and they both continue their adventure.

Take a look at the intriguing video of the fish here:

Since being posted, the video has gone viral. It has also collected several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the fish and scuba diver?

“It's funny how the mask is just filling up,” wrote an Instagram user. “What if it goes down your throat?” asked another. A third joked, “He has a fish being territorial in his mouth.” A fourth wondered, “Idk if I'm just stupid but how is bro breathing.”

This is not the first time a scuba diver has let a fish swim inside his mouth. Last year, a viral video showed a diver floating in the water with a fish swimming in and out of his mouth. The diver shared the video with a caption in Japanese, which, when translated into English, reads, “The cleaner of the sea.”

What are your thoughts on this video of fish inside a scuba diver’s mouth?