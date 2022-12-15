Little girl dances to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare, netizens say better than original

Since November this year, our social media feeds have been brimming with videos of people recreating the dance steps of a Pakistani girl whose performance at a wedding went viral. And the craze doesn't seem to die out soon as every now and then, a new video featuring Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare and the viral dance steps surfaces online. Now, a video of a little girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit number has surfaced online and is going viral for all the right reasons.

"Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja," read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @kathashinde. The video captures a little girl, sporting a pink crop top and blue jeans, dancing to the song that is viral on Instagram reels, and is too good to miss out on.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a week ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 22.3 million views and 1.4 million likes. It has also collected several comments.

"This version is much better than the trending one," commented an Instagram user. "What swag she carries," posted another. "So cute," expressed a third with a heart emoticon. The comments section is replete with fire and heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON