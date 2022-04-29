Little girl's idea for a podcast is just to eat eggs on it. Watch cute video

Do you enjoy watching baby videos? Are you an Instagram regular? If you answered yes to both of these questions, then there's no reason why you shouldn't check out Zeth, an adorable Instagram page. This page lately uploaded a video that has gone viral due to a cute discussion between a father and his baby girl, regarding their podcast.

This cute video that was shared on Instagram shows the little baby girl standing in the living room and sharing the brilliant idea that she has recently had for the podcast that she has with her father. With a lot of confidence, she lets her father know that she just wants her mother to make some eggs for the both of them and it would be great if they could just sit and eat those eggs during the podcast.

And just like any other good parent would, her father agrees to it and encourages this idea. And by the end of the video, the duo can be seen relishing some eggs with tabasco sauce during their podcast. Yet of course, the little girl finds it a little spicy and her father needs to call for some water by the end of this hilarious video. The caption to it reads, “Best podcast idea EVER.”

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on April 19, and ever since then, it has received plenty of responses from people who can't get enough of the little girl and the adorable podcast idea. It has also been watched over 3.9 million times thus far. And the numbers are just going up.

An Instagram user wrote, “Her little pose after she told her idea (...) this girl is getting sassier day by day I swear.” “Because my brain did it: she is the best content creator,” quotes another comment. A third comment reads, “Her spice tolerance is truly impressive.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video involving a cute baby girl?