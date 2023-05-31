Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live frog found inside Japanese man’s takeaway udon. Company apologises

ByArfa Javaid
May 31, 2023 10:38 AM IST

After a live frog was found in an udon cup, the company issued an apology and temporarily suspended the sales of the product.

A Japanese man, who goes by Kaito on Twitter, was on a business trip when he ordered a cup of Marugame Seimen’s Spicy Dandan Salad Udon. As he was about to finish his meal, he found a frog wriggling about in the remaining broth. Kaito promptly tweeted a picture and video of the same, and it spread like wildfire. In response to the incident, Marugame Seimen issued an apology and temporarily halted the sales of the product.

Live frog inside Japanese man’s takeaway udon. (Twitter/@kaito09061)

“#shakeudon. I ate udon during my business trip… I ate after shaking it and didn’t notice until the end. The shop reopened that night after being closed for 3 hours, and is still selling salads and the same products. Be careful before eating,” reads Kaito’s tweet when translated from Japanese to English. Alongside, he shared a video and a photo that shows a live frog in his udon cup.

Watch the live frog in the Udon cup below:

After Kaito’s tweet went viral, the company apologised for causing inconvenience to the customer. They even issued an apology to all those who patronise Marugame Seimen daily. They added, “We immediately sought guidance from local public health center and determined that the conatmination originated from raw materials (vegetable procession factory).” The company even briefly suspended the sales of the product.

Kaito’s tweet has so far raked up more than 6.9 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated numerous comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Tree frog? I can’t see the line next to the eye clearly, so there’s a possibility that it’s a Schlegel’s tree frog?” reads a comment from a Twitter user. Another added, “Are you talking about vegetables? A long time ago, when I bought lettuce, I found a bigger frog sitting at the bottom of the bag, so it must be a possible accident.” “Frog again. There have been a lot of frog incidents lately…,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “A long time ago, when I ordered a salad at an izakaya, there was a cabbage caterpillar in it.”

