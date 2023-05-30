Artist surprises food vendor with his portrait. Watch his wholesome reaction

Every now and then we come across people making efforts to brighten up someone's day. And thanks to the Internet, we get to see many such heartwarming tales from around the world. Now, another wholesome video of an artist surprising a street food vendor with his portrait is going viral. The food vendor’s adorable reaction will bring a smile to your face. Artist surprises food vendor with his portrait.(Instagram/@Manoj Kumar)

In a video shared by Instagram user Manoj Kumar, you can see him getting some snacks from a street-side vendor. After looking at the man, the artist decides to create his digital portrait. Once the drawing is complete, the artist shows him the picture. The food vendor has a huge smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared four days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than six million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful, great to make someone's day." A second added, "His precious smile." A third shared, "God bless him may god fulfill all his wishes and dreams very soon he will live long." "So wholesome."

