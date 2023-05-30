'Mahi bhai aapke liye…': Jadeja drops blockbuster message for Dhoni after video of MSD lifting CSK star breaks internet

With Ravindra Jadeja pulling off an epic heist in the final of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, a teary-eyed MS Dhoni was seen parting ways with his ice-cool personality as the charismatic leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted his teammate while giving him an affectionate hug. Jadeja earned plaudits for his final-over heroics against Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma in the recently concluded IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja has shared a blockbuster message for MS Dhoni after IPL 2023 final (Instagram @Ravindra Jadeja)

After Dhoni's heartwarming gesture became the talk of the town, veteran all-rounder Jadeja shared a blockbuster post to win the internet. Taking to Instagram after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the summit clash, the senior all-rounder Jadeja dedicated his match-winning performance to the former India skipper. “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…,” Jadeja captioned his post on Instagram. Jadeja's unseen photos with Dhoni after the IPL 2023 final soon became an instant hit among the fans.

Jadeja played a crucial cameo to help Dhoni's CSK chase down the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs at the world's largest cricket stadium. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 15 off 6 balls as CSK defeated GT by five wickets. The 34-year-old fired a six and a four in the last two deliveries of the final over to secure CSK's famous win over the defending champions. CSK opener Devon Conway was named the Player of the Match for his quick-fire 47 off 25 balls.

“Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you've been cheering,” Jadeja said after the match.

