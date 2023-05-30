Home / Cricket / 'I'd rather lose to Dhoni': Hardik accepts GT's defeat in IPL final with stunning 'destiny had this written' remark

'I'd rather lose to Dhoni': Hardik accepts GT's defeat in IPL final with stunning 'destiny had this written' remark

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Hardik Pandya gave CSK skipper MS Dhoni a special mention while reflecting on GT's defeat in the IPL 2023 final.

Despite finishing at the top of the points table in their title-defending season, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) failed to win back-to-back trophies as the Ahmedabad-based franchise lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Tuesday. Rewriting history in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, Chennai Super Kings registered a stunning win over Hardik and Co. on the third day of the rain-curtailed encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya at the toss(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya at the toss(PTI)

While Devon Conway played a blistering knock of 47 off 25 balls, Shivam Dube's remained unbeaten on 32 (21 balls) before Ravindra Jadeja's crucial cameo sealed CSK's memorable win over GT in the final-over thriller at Ahmedabad. Reflecting on GT's defeat in the summit clash of the celebrated tournament, Gujarat skipper Hardik issued a noteworthy statement and the star all-rounder also gave a special mention to CSK skipper Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's star-studded message for 'champion' Jadeja, gives 'special mention' to Dhoni after CSK's record IPL win

'Destiny had this written'

“I'm not going to make excuses, CSK played the better cricket. We batted really well, special mention to Sai (Sudharsan), not easy to play that well at this level. We have been backing the boys and trying to make sure we get the best out of them. But their success is their success. The way they have put their hand up and delivered - Mohit, Rashid, Shami everyone,” Hardik said.

Hardik, who has learned a lot of cricketing nuances from Dhoni, was also pleased to see the CSK skipper lifting the famous trophy after an unforgettable season in the IPL. “I'm very happy for him, destiny had this written. If I had to lose, I'd rather lose to him. Good things happen to good people, and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” Hardik added.

Dhoni scripts history

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK ended their winless run against GT in the IPL 2023 playoffs. After defeating GT in Qualifier 1, Dhoni and Co. upstaged GT in the final to secure their record-equalling fifth IPL crown at Ahmedabad. Superstar Dhoni also became the first player to record 250 appearances in the world's richest T20 league on Tuesday. The 41-year-old has masterminded CSK's all five IPL title wins in the elite tournament.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
hardik pandya ms dhoni ipl ipl top players gujarat titans chennai super kings + 4 more
hardik pandya ms dhoni ipl ipl top players gujarat titans chennai super kings + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out