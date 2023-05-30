Food vendor makes ‘rasgulla roll,’ netizens are divided over this dish

Indian food has a huge variety of desserts to offer. And among this massive variety, many people love having rasgullas. The white spongy balls, dipped in a sugary syrup are a treat for your sweet tooth. However, a recent variation of rasgullas have gone viral online. It shows a street vendor making rasgulla rolls. Many people are unhappy with this dish while some are saying that they have used chanar kofta instead of rasgulla. Rasgulla roll from Kolkata.(Instagram/@kolkatas.illusion)

In a video shared by the Instagram page Kolkata’s Illusion, you can see the making of this rasgulla roll. The clip shows a person making a parantha. Then they take a few ‘rasgulla’ pieces and dip them in a spicy sauce. Finally, they wrap the marinated ‘rasgullas’ with sautéed onions and capsicum.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being shared it has been liked over 8,000 times. Many have also commented on the clip. A person in the comments claimed, “Hello, All. I personally tried this roll for this video and this almost tastes like a paneer roll we usually eat. They are using chanar kofta as Roshogolla which is not sweet at all. This place just named it Roshogolla Roll just because these koftas looks like Mini Roshogolla.” Another added, “It's lovely, lots of appreciation for this dish.”

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "For the love of food, please stop." A second shared, "Don’t spoil the authentic taste of the food, keep the sweet item as a dessert, and snack as a snack." A third added, "What the heck!" "My eyes hurt after watching this," expressed a fourth.