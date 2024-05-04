Ahmedabad mall displays huge rangoli made with 350 kg of colours to promote voting awareness. Watch

As a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive to promote the importance of 100 per cent voting, a huge Rangoli is on display in Gujarat's Ahmedabad mall to inspire people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024: The image shows a huge rangoli at a mall in Ahmedabad. (X/@ANI)

The rangoli measuring 60x12 feet displayed awareness messages on voting in a well-known mall in Ahmedabad.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nodal officer Dr. Yogesh Parekh, who has been conducting various programmes for voter awareness, said that it took 18 hours to make the rangoli.

"Under SVEEP activity, various programmes are being conducted for 1.5 months as part of voting awareness and how we can inspire people to do maximum voting. At Alpha One Mall, we have made a 60 x 12 foot rangoli which can be considered the largest rangoli and it took 18 hours to make it," Parekh said.

ANI shared a video of the huge artwork on X:

He also said that 350 kg of colours were used in making the rangoli, and the main objective is to make Ahmedabad the most polled region and inspire citizens to cast their vote, which can push the voting percentage.

"This is just like a festival where we decorate our region, and through this rangoli, our message to the public is to come together with family to cast their votes, and Ahmedabad's voting percentage should take the lead," he added.

The themes of the rangoli are the maps of India and Gujarat.

Maya Limbola, a visitor, said, "We have the voting rights given by our Constitution and as a woman, I want to urge other ladies and youngsters to give your 10 minutes for the nation."

Another citizen, Vikas Pal, hailed the efforts made by the rangoli to raise awareness and said, "It is a good initiative and people should get inspired to give their vote."

The Lok Sabha Elections in the state of Gujarat are usually organised in a single phase, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election is going to be no different, as the state will have all its seats contested in a single phase, i.e, phase 3 on May 7.