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'Look who’s finally back': Woman reunites with family after 3.5 years in heartfelt homecoming video

After 3.5 years away, a woman’s homecoming becomes a deeply emotional family moment filled with tradition and love.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 11:09 AM IST
By Vaishali Kapila
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A homecoming after years away often carries a mix of anticipation and emotion. For one woman, returning after 3.5 years away from home turned into a deeply emotional family moment filled with rituals, affection and celebration. The video capturing her arrival shows a carefully prepared welcome that blends tradition with love.

Emotional family reunion as woman returns home after 3.5 years. (Instagram/@kennypatel_20)
Emotional family reunion as woman returns home after 3.5 years. (Instagram/@kennypatel_20)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Kenny Patel, shows the woman stepping into her home to a grand reception. Outside the entrance, several family members are gathered, waiting to greet her. As she arrives, an elderly woman, believed to be her grandmother, performs a traditional gesture by circling water around her head, a common practice meant to ward off negativity.

Inside the entrance, emotions run high. The woman first embraces a lady, likely her mother, before greeting other relatives standing nearby. The home is decorated for the occasion, with flowers placed along the steps and the doorway. A standee placed inside reads, “Look who’s finally back,” featuring her photograph, adding a personal touch to the welcome.

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Check out the full video below:

A welcome filled with tradition and emotion

The video has led to a wave of reactions online, with many viewers appreciating the family’s elaborate welcome and the emotional reunion.

One user wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Another comment read, “The best memories for NRI returns.”

A viewer also said, “You are too lucky,” while another added, “This is beautiful. Stay blessed.”

Not all reactions were focused only on the celebration. One comment noted, “All this emotion in the video and some people are only focusing on her clothes. Just wow.” Another user added, “This is an old Indian ritual and should be respected.”

(Also Read: Indian tourists segregated on Vietnam cruise? Bengaluru couple reveals the reason: ‘Uncle started screaming’)

The clip continues to be shared widely for its portrayal of a homecoming rooted in tradition, emotion and family bonds, showing how moments like these carry meaning far beyond celebration.

 
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