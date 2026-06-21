‘4-year chapter ended in 2-min conversation’: Man says house help quit despite bonuses and paid leave, sparks discussion

A man’s account of his house help quitting after 4 years of working with his family has sparked a discussion online about loyalty and the choices people make in pursuit of better opportunities. Pandey said that she had worked with the family for 4 years. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

In a post on X, Ankit Pandey recalled how his cook informed him that she would stop coming to work from the next day. “Today, our cook aunty came home and said, ‘Bhaiya, kal se nahi aaungi,’” he wrote.

Pandey said that she had worked with the family for 4 years and that he had increased her salary by 15% every year. He said that she was earning ₹15,500 a month, and he gave her gifts, bonuses and cash during festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan and Navratri. He never even deducted salary even when she was away for 10 to 15 days.

“I thought relationships built over years meant something,” Pandey wrote.

When he asked why she was leaving, Pandey said that the cook told him she had found a job with higher pay. He said that he offered to match the salary, but she declined, saying she had already taken an advance from her new employer.

“She smiled and said, ‘No bhaiya, I’ve already taken an advance there. You find a new cook.’ And just like that, a 4-year chapter ended in a 2-minute conversation,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the episode, Pandey said people do not always leave because they are unhappy. “Sometimes they leave because they believe something better is waiting for them,” he wrote.

“But today, I learned something. The value you place on a relationship and the value someone else places on it can be very different,” he concluded.