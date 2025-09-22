Art Diary: This Navratri, an exhibition in Delhi will invoke divinity through art

Lakshmi, Kali, and Parvati — each form of Goddess Durga acquires a distinct expression at the hands of senior artists. These works will be displayed at a group exhibition, God’s Transcending, which aims to pay an ode to Ma Durga through art that invokes the divine. Artworks by Priyendra Shukla and Samik De, which will be part of the exhibition at Arpana Fine Arts Gallery.

As Navratri begins, today, the forthcoming show aims to be a precursor to the festive season. But that doesn’t limit the participating artists’ creative streak; as they interpret the Gods and Goddesses in their own way. “Goddess Durga and her avatars include Parvati or Shakti who is Lord Ganesha’s mother. Our Earth is also a mother and encompasses millions of beings on it including plants and animals,” says artist and co-curator, Durga Kainthola. Referring to her canvas titled Celebration of Mother Goddess, she adds, “This Earth is made by God, and we as humans have not left any stone unturned to pollute it... In my painting, the Goddess moves between intimacy and spectacle, sacred and surreal symbols of rebirth and transcendence.”

Shiv Parivar in Vatika, an artwork by Samik De.

Fascinated by the stories and symbolism surrounding God Ganesha, artist Priyendra Shukla has tried to capture “His wisdom, prosperity, and ability to remove all obstacles”. The artist explains, “Blending traditional and contemporary styles, the artwork took me around 10-12 days to complete. As I painted, I focused on conveying Ganesha's joyous and celebratory nature. I aimed to evoke a sense of positivity and spirituality, using vibrant colours and expressive brushstrokes to bring the deity to life. The process was meditative, and allowed me to connect with the divine energy of Ganesha.”

An artwork by Manisha Gawade and Mayura sculpture by Gagan Vij.