Art Diary: This Navratri, an exhibition in Delhi will invoke divinity through art
Paintings and sculptures depicting gods and goddess such as Durga, Hanuman, Shiva, and Radha-Krishna will be displayed at this art showcase. Read on for details
Published on: Sep 22, 2025 7:00 AM IST
By Henna Rakheja
Lakshmi, Kali, and Parvati — each form of Goddess Durga acquires a distinct expression at the hands of senior artists. These works will be displayed at a group exhibition, God’s Transcending, which aims to pay an ode to Ma Durga through art that invokes the divine.
As Navratri begins, today, the forthcoming show aims to be a precursor to the festive season. But that doesn’t limit the participating artists’ creative streak; as they interpret the Gods and Goddesses in their own way. “Goddess Durga and her avatars include Parvati or Shakti who is Lord Ganesha’s mother. Our Earth is also a mother and encompasses millions of beings on it including plants and animals,” says artist and co-curator, Durga Kainthola. Referring to her canvas titled Celebration of Mother Goddess, she adds, “This Earth is made by God, and we as humans have not left any stone unturned to pollute it... In my painting, the Goddess moves between intimacy and spectacle, sacred and surreal symbols of rebirth and transcendence.”
Fascinated by the stories and symbolism surrounding God Ganesha, artist Priyendra Shukla has tried to capture “His wisdom, prosperity, and ability to remove all obstacles”. The artist explains, “Blending traditional and contemporary styles, the artwork took me around 10-12 days to complete. As I painted, I focused on conveying Ganesha's joyous and celebratory nature. I aimed to evoke a sense of positivity and spirituality, using vibrant colours and expressive brushstrokes to bring the deity to life. The process was meditative, and allowed me to connect with the divine energy of Ganesha.”
Among the 38 exhibits on display, six will be devoted to Goddess Durga. Some others will even depict divine forms such as Surya and Chandra Dev, Hanuman, Shiva, and Radha-Krishna. While the paintings are created using mediums such as acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas, the sculptures are crafted using copper, steel with aluminium, and clay. “Through art, we wish to remind the viewers of the eternal spiritual journey — one that celebrates power, grace, and gratitude as the essence of life,” shares Manisha Gawade, artist and co-curator, adding, “We chose the participating artists and their works very carefully. While artist Niren Sengupta's journey of creating Gods exceeds over 45 years, artists Sarla Chandra and Samik De always dedicate their works to Gods and Goddesses… Without their relationship and devotion [to God] their art would never talk so loudly. Creating Gods, in any form, needs an intrinsic level of spirituality which is not a blessing that every other artist might have.”
What: God’s Transcending
Where: Arpana Fine Arts Gallery, 4/6, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: September 23 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park on the Yellow Line