Lost ram finds new home at a fire station, stays there as therapy animal. Watch

A free ram was captured by a fire crew in Washington state, and the animal is now being kept at the station until its owner is located. According to Graham Fire and Rescue, the ram showed up this week in a firefighter's backyard. They decided to give the ram and its two goats a temporary home. According to a report that has been published on the official website of King 5 News which is based in Seattle, Washington - “We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.” A fire station employee reported that a neighbour had a ram trapped in his backyard. Local Station 96 members corralled it and dialled the county.

Graham Fire and Rescue have been scouring social media for the human(s) to whom the ram belongs. The ram and his two new neighbours have been getting along so far. The ram has joined the goats in returning something to the station. They serve as therapy animals. The description of a video showing this, which has been shared on YouTube by King 5 News reads, “Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name.”

Watch it below:

Shared on August 12, this video has already received more than 1,500 views and several comments that appreciate the cute gesture on part of the department.