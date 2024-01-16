close_game
Louis Vuitton's pricey Sandwich Bag raises eyebrows. Can you guess its cost?

Louis Vuitton’s pricey Sandwich Bag raises eyebrows. Can you guess its cost?

Arfa Javaid
Jan 16, 2024

The leather Sandwich Bag was designed by Pharrell Williams, creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, as part of his debut collection for the brand.

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton presented its Sandwich Bag during the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. The bag, resembling a classic paper bag, went on sale on January 4. It wasn’t just the design; the staggering price tag attached to this fashion statement also caught people’s attention. The bag boasts a price tag of 2,80,000. Yes, you read that correctly!

Louis Vuitton's Sandwich Bag has a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organised.
Louis Vuitton’s Sandwich Bag has a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organised. (Louis Vuitton)

The bag was designed by Pharrell Williams, creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, as part of his debut collection for the brand. This leather bag is made in “exactly the same colour as the House’s famed shopping bags”, as per the brand’s website.

The website further mentions that this particular bag has the “same ‘Louis Vuitton’ and ‘Maison Fondée En 1854’ lettering found on the bags”.

The brand also shared that it has a “zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organised”. It measures 30 centimetres in length, 27 centimetres in height and 17 centimetres in width.

Take a look at the Sandwich Bag here:

Sandwich Bag designed by Pharrell Williams.
Sandwich Bag designed by Pharrell Williams. (Louis Vuitton)

Here’s how people are reacting to the Sandwich bag on X:

“Would you buy this? Louis Vuitton Leather Sandwich Bag by Pharrell” posted an individual.

Another added, “A Louis Vuitton sandwich bag priced over $3000,” with a straight face emoji.

“The ‘Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag. This is crazy!” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion.”

“So now you can even flex with a lunch box? No, this is hard,” shared a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

