'Love his ambition': Coffee seller's dream to take over global market inspires Twitter

A Twitter user shared a heartening story of a coffee seller who wants to take his shop to a global level. Since being posted, this coffee seller has gone viral on social media. Many people said that they were left inspired by his dreams. (Also Read: Bengaluru cab driver's awe-inspiring story of how he found purpose in his work will leave you stunned) Snapshot of the coffee seller with his stall,(Twitter/@ D Prasanath Nair)

It all started when Twitter user D Prasanath Nair found a young man selling coffee by the roadside. In the caption of the post, the user informed, "As I was walking today, saw this guy with a small coffee setup named 'The Coffee Bar.' But what was interesting was the small poster that read, 'I want to take- The Coffee Bar to the global market.' I admire his dream and hope he makes it someday. It's the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this."

In the picture shared by D Prasanath Nair, you can see the man standing behind his small stall where he has kept his equipment and ingredients to make coffee.

This post was shared on August 14. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people praised the young man's dream and wished the best for him.

An individual wrote, "I like his confidence in what he believes, and I am sure he will put in a lot more effort to grow his brand and get successful. Yes, a little luck is also needed, and luck favors the brave! All the best to him! I don't drink coffee but will buy from him for someone else."

A second commented, "Love his ambition! Small coffee setup with big dreams - that's the spirit! Cheers to the dreamers who bring passion to every corner. May his journey take 'The Coffee Bar' to new horizons!"

"All the best to this young guy. May God fulfill his dream," said a third. A fourth shared, “May his dream come true. May he master the art of authentic coffee making which will attract customers. Passion, skills, and excellence work together for a dream to come true.”