Love on the track: French athlete proposes to boyfriend after shattering European Olympic record

After coming in fourth at the women's 3000 m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics 2024, Alice Finot marked her achievement in an wholesome and memorable way. The athlete rushed to the stands and proposed to her longtime boyfriend and Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela. Paris Olympics 2024: Alice Finot proposed to her long time boyfriend.

A video of this heartening moment was shared on social media and has been doing the rounds on the internet. It shows Finot rushing to the stand and taking out a pin from her packet. She then gets down on her knee and proposes to Bargiela. Upon watching her, Bargiela is immediately taken aback and hugs her.

While people usually propose with a ring, Finot opted for something unconventional, though fitting for the occasion. She expressed her love and marked the moment with an Olympic pin. (Also Read: Olympic-winning investment banker proposes to girlfriend in Paris with 2,700 yellow roses)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on August 8. Since being posted, it has gained more than 24 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: French pole vaulter's crotch collision goes viral, X has a lot to say about it)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The best thing you could see on the internet today. Congratulations, new couple in town."

Another X user, Elaine Richard, said, "This is something worth remembering. I also hope that I can boldly give it to the one I love in the future so that he will definitely be very touched."

A third commented, "Sounds like a winning combination of love and success! What a memorable moment! Congrats to the athlete!"

More on women's 3000m steeplechase:

The French runner helped break the European women's 3000m steeplechase record on August 6. Four women finished in under nine minutes for the first time in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. Finot finished in fourth place with a time of 8:58.67, behind the winners Faith Cherotic of Kenya, Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, and Winfred Yavi of Bahrain.