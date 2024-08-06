Olympic-winning investment banker proposes to girlfriend in Paris with 2,700 yellow roses

A junior investment banker who made history at the ongoing Paris Olympics by winning the first rowing gold for the United States has now proposed to his girlfriend in the City of Love. Justin Best, along with three of his US teammates, helped his country win its first-ever Olympic gold medal in rowing earlier this month. On Monday, he went down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend with 2,700 yellow roses. The iconic Eiffel Tower of Paris formed the backdrop of his romantic proposal. Olympic gold medalist Justin Best proposes to girlfriend Lainey Duncan.(Instagram/@justin_besttt)

According to the news website Today, gold medalist Justin Best proposed to Lainey Duncan on live TV.

“Lainey Olivia Duncan, you are the love of my life,” the investment analyst and Olympic champion said as he got down on his knee in front of Duncan, who seemed completely stunned by the proposal. “I knew you were special — it was the first date. I said to you, 'I wanted to go to the Olympics,' and you, without question, said 'Yeah, absolutely. Go for it,'”.

“You are stunningly beautiful. ferociously intelligent. Your kindness is bent leaps and bounds — I don't know anyone that doesn't love you,” he added.

“This is going to be the easiest question of my life. I want to spend the rest of my life with you and raise a family together. Lainey, Will you marry me?” Best, 26, asked Duncan, who was nearly in tears as she said yes.

Watch the video below:

The couple was cheered on by dozens of people who held bouquets of yellow roses. More than 2,700 roses were used in the proposal - one for each day the couple spent together.

Explaining the reason for the roses, Best said: “Each yellow rose represents a day that you and I have been together. Obviously we communicated through Snapchat. Our streak is 2,738 right now. So there are 2,738 yellow roses from Snapchat. Our love is truly now immortalized.”

“I am so, so happy. This is the best day of my life,” he was quoted as saying by Today.

Best had earlier updated his LinkedIn profile after winning the gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. Along with “Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors,” it now reads “Olympic Champion” too.