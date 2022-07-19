Love running straight home after work? Watch this relatable puppy video

Have you ever had a long day at your job or simply not been in the mood to work? What happens after that? A lot of people love to immediately run home after work. And a video that has recently been shared on Instagram shows a puppy darting excitedly across the room in a similar way. This video of the very energetic puppy has been shared on this social media platform along with the caption that reads, “The most relatable doggo.” And we can say without an inch of doubt that a lot of people will be agreeing with the caption wholeheartedly.

“POV: Me after work,” reads the text insert that accompanies this video that is equal parts hilarious and relatable. The caption that this video has been reshared on Instagram with, also states that it has been shared via the Instagram page of a woman named Allie Stratis. And there is more than just a chance that this cute puppy video will make you roll on the floor with laughter.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just seven hours ago, the video has gotten more than 58,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Whoa go puppy!" "Too good," another user adds. A third response reads, "Hahahahah, omg." Many others took to the comments section of this video to share this with their loved ones and friends.