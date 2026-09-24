Lufthansa’s rude reply to customer gets 13 million views: ‘We’ve already responded numerous times’

German airline Lufthansa is drawing flak for responding rudely to a customer on the social media platform X. The exchange occurred when the frustrated customer asked Lufthansa why his approved payment had not been credited to his account. The man tagged Lufthansa directly in his post and asked the airline to “process Case C-999983-G1X8 IMMEDIATELY!”

Lufthansa has apologised for the response. (AP)

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A Lufthansa customer service executive responded to the complaint in a manner that has been widely panned online. Instead of sticking to the corporate template of apologizing or redirecting the customer, the executive—apparently named Flo—got sassy.

(Also read: Passenger gets into an argument after Lufthansa staff deny her boarding the plane, company reacts)

Lufthansa’s rude response

In the response, Flo said that the airline had already replied to the customer and suggested that he stop asking the same question on different platforms.

“We’ve already responded to you numerous times via DM on different social media platforms. The response isn’t going to magically change just because you’re asking the same question on X now,” Flo told the frustrated customer.

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{{^usCountry}} The reply has been viewed 13.5 million times in just 12 hours. Lufthansa has since apologised for the way their customer service representative answered the query. Lufthansa apologises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reply has been viewed 13.5 million times in just 12 hours. Lufthansa has since apologised for the way their customer service representative answered the query. Lufthansa apologises {{/usCountry}}

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“We sincerely apologize for our last reply to you - this is not the way we treat our passengers. We understand your frustration in this matter and are doing everything we can to speed up the process. We will get back to you as soon as possible,” Lufthansa said in a follow-up post.

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The apology came after Flo’s rude response was criticised on social media as “arrogant”.

“Regardless of the scenario, regardless of how much passengers can be a pain to deal with, this is NOT how a multi-billion-dollar airline group should handle customer service, no matter how right they are,” one X user pointed out.

(Also read: Ryanair drops savage comeback after Indian man calls airline as his ‘most irrational fear' on Hinge)

“What a poor & unprofessional response. Regardless of what the individual situation with the passenger might look like or how badly they actually might behave: it’s just embarrassing to handle a customer claim in such an inappropriate & arrogant manner,” another said.

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“This is how most unprofessional interactions in customer support go. An employee thinking this is their moment to humble the customer,” a third X user agreed.

There were also some who supported the customer service representative, with one person writing: “Honestly this is the direction customer service needs to move to. Entitled customers need putting in their place instead of being pandered to.”