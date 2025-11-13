Ryanair drops savage comeback after Indian man calls airline as his ‘most irrational fear' on Hinge

When a Hinge user tried to add some humour to his dating profile, he probably didn’t expect Europe’s largest airline group to notice. But when he tagged Ryanair in a post asking them to rate his Hinge prompt, the airline’s reply quickly stole the spotlight. Shivam Jobanputra shared a screenshot of his dating profile on X, asking Ryanair to rate his new Hinge prompt.(REUTERS)

Ryanair Holdings plc is Europe’s largest airline group, known for its low-cost fares.

Shivam Jobanputra shared a screenshot of his dating profile on X (formerly Twitter), asking Ryanair to rate his new Hinge prompt, where his bio read: “My most irrational fear: Ryanair.”

The joke was clearly meant in fun, but the airline’s social media team, known to deliver sharp comebacks on social media, decided to fire back, and their response didn’t disappoint.

The official Ryanair account replied, “This is why you are single.”

The quick-witted comeback drew plenty of laughs online, with users praising Ryanair for their humour.

Jobanputra shared the post on November 12, 2025, and instantly received a reply from the airline.

X users were quick to join the fun, flooding the comments with witty remarks.

Many praised Ryanair’s sharp sense of humour, calling the comeback “iconic”. Some even suggested he should update his Hinge bio to “roasted by Ryanair” after the viral exchange.

One of the users commented, "Savage. Pure emotional damage."

A second user commented, "Community manager needs a raise."

"Someone should please arrest the handler. The person is a mess," another user commented.

Ryanair’s witty comeback goes viral:

Ryanair is well known for its savage replies and quick wit online. In another instance, a passenger flying with the airline took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a light complaint, saying, “@Ryanair I will bring my own stairs next time,” along with a picture of the plane and its boarding stairs.

The airline didn’t miss a beat and replied, “Bring your own plane next time, too.” The cheeky comeback left users in stitches, with many saying no other airline could match Ryanair’s trademark humour.