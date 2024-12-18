Luigi Mangione, CEO murder scene tattoos: Disturbing trend gains popularity among murder suspect fans. Watch

Luigi Mangione was indicted for murder on Tuesday. He is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson outside a New York hotel. Reportedly, a grand jury indicted Mangione on 11 counts, which, according to a New York prosecutor, includes first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism. Amid this, Obsessed Luigi Mangione admirers have started getting tattoos of the suspects and also the murder scene. Pics of tattoos that people are getting related to Luigi Mangion and Brian Thompson's murder. (Screengrab (TikTok))

A video shared on X shows a compilation of how people are getting inked to honour 26-year-old Mangione. While some are tattooing his face on their bodies, others are getting the murder scene inked.

“Some users are getting ‘Deny Defend Depose’ tattooed while others are opting for Mangione’s face. One woman was inspired by the Pokémon character Breloom which is on Mangione’s X profile,” reads a part of the X post.

What is Deny Defend Depose?

Reportedly, these three words were written on the ammunition that a masked gunman used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. According to AP, the phrase echoes “delay, deny, defend” - a phrase commonly used to “describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims.”

Though police didn’t officially comment on the relationship between the phrase and the insurance industry, it sparked a conversation on social media, especially among Mangione's admirers.

What connects Luigi Mangione and Pokemon Breloom?

Conspiracy theories have been popping up on the internet since Luigi Mangione’s arrest from a McDonald’s as a suspect in the CEO murder case. One of these popular theories relates to the number 286.

Mangione’s X profile featured Breloom, the 286th Pokémon. Also, the suspected shooter had 286 posts on X. In addition, the number is reportedly a code in the health insurance industry used by the insurers when “the appeal time limits for a health care claim are not met.”

Take a look at the video of the tattoos here:

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters. "The intent was to sow terror,” the prosecutor added.

If convicted on all counts, the 26-year-old will face a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

(With agency inputs)