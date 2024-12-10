Luigi Mangione, CEO's suspected shooter, is heir to holiday resort empire, went to elite school

Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, comes from a powerful Maryland family that owns a few holiday resorts and his sister is a top doctor. Luigi Mangione's ID matched the one the suspected killer used to check into a NYC hostel on November 24. (X/@itsdeaann, Facebook/TurfValleyResort)

The 26-year-old's grandfather Nicholas Mangiano built a real estate empire in the state. He was the owner of Turf Valley Resort and Hayfields Country Club, as well as a radio station. He also founded the nursing home Lorien Health Services where Luigi volunteered in high school. Luigi is one of the 37 grandchildren of Nicholas and his wife Mary.

Luigi's family has an extensive background in the medical field and repeatedly donated to hospitals, nursing homes and even ran their own foundations.

They donated more than $1million to a hospital in Baltimore and shared their philanthropy efforts with other top-name medical facilities. Nicholas opened his very own medical building along with nursing homes, office buildings, the Turf Valley Resort and Hayfield Country Club, a wedding venue. (Also read: Why did Luigi Mangione kill UnitedHealth CEO? Back surgery, social media posts..)

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Luigi Mangione was born in Maryland and described himself as an anti-capitalist. He attended an elite $40,000-a-year school where he graduated top of his class in 2016.

He then went to study software engineering at the Ivy league University of Pennsylvania. He worked as software engineer at an online car market. He suffered a spinal injury the same year and shared an X-ray of his surgery on his X account.

He grew up in considerable comfort in an $800,000 home in Towson, Maryland, where his parents still live.

How was he arrested?

Luigi was arrested after a McDonald's worker recognised him from the images circulated by the police of the shooter that killed Brian Thompson. Police recovered a gun, silencer and a fraudulent New Jersey ID from Luigi.

They suspect that the gun is 'ghost gun' made using a 3D printer so it cannot be traced. Luigi's ID matched the one the suspected killer used to check into a NYC hostel on November 24. A manifesto which allegedly showed his displeasure with the healthcare industry was also found.