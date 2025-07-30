Lulu Van Trapp singer assaulted during music festival, goes topless to protest: ‘Until your brains get…'

The lead singer of French band Lulu Van Trapp took a powerful stand against sexual harassment after being assaulted by audience members during a live show. While performing at the Le Cri de la Goutte festival in Ain, France, Rebecca Baby was groped by multiple men as she moved through the crowd. Refusing to be silenced or shamed, she addressed the incident head-on, continuing her set topless in a bold protest against the sexualisation of women’s bodies. Rebecca Baby was groped by multiple men as she moved through the crowd.(Instagram/cri_delagoutte)

While moving through the crowd, the singer was groped by multiple men. However, instead of stopping he performance, Rebecca decided to address the crowd, informing them of what happened to her and finished her set topless.

“I’m faced with a choice. Either I stop the concert and everyone loses, especially me, or I continue. I’ll stay topless until it’s normal. Until your brains get used to it not being sexual,” she declared on Instagram.

Her fearless response earned praise from fans and the organisers of the Cri de la Goutte Festival. "We remind you that our festival wants to be a safe space, a place of sharing and freedom, where everyone must be able to express themselves, create, vibe, and live without fear. Music brings together; it should never be a ground for violence," the statement said.

The band thanked the festival and the singer stated that she will soon make a more detailed post explaining what happened. "If anyone on here has videos of the performance and especially of me speaking after the assault I would love them to me thank you very much! And thank you to the audience (-1 or 2 idiots) that was wonderful," she wrote.