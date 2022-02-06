Home / Trending / Maggi, dosa, momo, chillies: 5 ice-cream roll combinations that may be too much
trending

Maggi, dosa, momo, chillies: 5 ice-cream roll combinations that may be too much

These videos posted on Instagram and YouTube by food bloggers, show how ingredients like Maggi, momo or dosa gets put into ice-cream rolls and made into fusion versions.
The making of Maggi ice-cream roll, one of the five kinds that made netizens raise their eyebrows.&nbsp;(instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
The making of Maggi ice-cream roll, one of the five kinds that made netizens raise their eyebrows. (instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Ice-cream is probably one of the most famous and favourite desserts for many people. When the idea of ice-cream rolls came into being, a lot of us were quite invested in it. But then the experiments with it followed. Now, ice-cream rolls have become the perfect place for many people to experiment and make fusion foods a little less believable with every try.

The latest addition to that list is Maggi ice-cream roll. Yes, you read that right. The favourite noodles have now become an ingredient with which people make ice cream rolls! “Yeh Maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho raha hai maa,” [The powers of Maggi are being misused] reads the caption of this video.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around a week ago and since then has garnered more than 5,500 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who couldn't really take this injustice to their favourite snack. “All these rolls can be part of dare games,” posted one. “Who is selling this?” asked an inquisitive individual.

Next up, is this video that was shot at an eatery in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They serve ice-cream rolls with a spicy twist - chillies.

Momo was not spared either. They were made into ice-cream rolls at an eatery in Delhi which received attention from comedian Gaurav Gera as well.

And then, an eatery in Delhi went viral for a reason that is quite similar. In a video that was shared on Instagram by a food blogger, viewers can see how some good old masala dosa is being made into ice-cream rolls.

After momo and dosa, Dhokla and Khandvi are also some ingredients for ice-cream rolls. The video showing the preparation has now left people irked.

 Watch it here:

After momo and dosa, Dhokla and Khandvi are also some ingredients for ice-cream rolls. The video showing the preparation has now left people irked.

 Watch it here:|#+|

What are your thoughts on these unusual foods that go into making ice-cream rolls?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fusion food dessert instagram food + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out