‘Main to ja rahi hoon’: This leave email scared a CEO, now it's making internet smile

In today’s world of formal office messages and strict work emails, one woman’s fun and unexpected leave email has taken social media by storm. A viral LinkedIn post shared by the founder of a company shows how a simple request for time off became the talk of the internet. An unconventional leave email has sparked conversation online.(Pexels (Representational Image))

The subject line of the email read “Main to jaa rahi hoon”, a Hindi phrase meaning “I’m leaving”. For a moment, her employer was shocked and confused, thinking it was a farewell message. But it turned out to be a simple leave email requesting a day off to head to the mountains.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by @Somya Garg - CEO and founder of Talk & Target - and quickly caught attention for its humour and dramatic tone. The email was sent by Kritika Singh, a Senior Copywriter.

"Heart skipped a beat. Turns out—she just wanted a day off to head to the mountains. Signed off the email with ‘Thanks cutiees. Bye.’ In a world of stiff professional emails, this one made my week." the caption of Garg's post reads.

Check out the viral post here:

The post was shared on June 25, 2025 and since then it has garnered more than 70 comments and 7 reposts.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post received a wave of reactions on LinkedIn. Many users found it refreshing and said it added some much-needed humour to the usual workday routine. Some called it “iconic” and praised the bold, fun tone of the email.

One of the users @Akshit Mehta with a hint of sarcasm commented, “One colleague emails another colleague about her day off and now its a LinkedIn Post.”

A second user @Himangshu Sinha, commented "You can't even text like this to the HR, let alone make an official mail. Such writing looks great on LinkedIn alone".

Another user, @Simran Bhutani, commented, "From ‘notice period’ vibes to ‘just need a mountain break’ in 2 seconds flat. Glad it was just a mini escape! Love when coworkers bring personality to the inbox".

Others shared similar experiences of light-hearted messages in the workplace, saying such moments bring joy and human connection to office life.