Home / Trending / Malaika Arora shares Instagram Reels with pet dog Coco. Manish Malhotra reacts
trending

Malaika Arora shares Instagram Reels with pet dog Coco. Manish Malhotra reacts

In this video, made up of a series of shots during a photoshoot, actor Malaika Arora can be seen cuddling her pet dog Coco.
Malaika Arora and her pet dog Coco during the photoshoot.&nbsp;(instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora and her pet dog Coco during the photoshoot. (instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Oh, the bond between humans and their pet dogs. Can anything nearly match up to the innocence and joy of this relationship of pure love? Malaika Arora has recently taken to Instagram to showcase such a bond that she shares with her cute pet dog Coco.

In the Instagram Reels shared by this actor and fitness enthusiast, viewers get to see a series of photos of Arora and her dog. The actor is seen wearing a beautiful pink sari teamed with a green blouse and a gorgeous choker.

Watch the adorable Reels right here:

+

Shared three days ago, this video has garnered more than 86,000 likes and several comments from people. Designer Manish Malhotra also took to the comments section with some heart emojis.

“Wow, fabulous,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “You are the definition of beauty, Malaika ma'am,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this sweet post about Malaika Arora and her dog Coco?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora dog.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out