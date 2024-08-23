Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Bollywood classic ‘Dost dost na raha’ in Delhi. Watch

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sang classic Bollywood song 'Dost dost na raha' during his stay in Delhi. The Malaysian PM is visiting India for the first time after taking office in 2022. Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sings a Bollywood song(X/TajMahalHotel)

Anwar Ibrahim, 77, was on a State visit to India from August 19 to August 21. During a farewell ceremony organised for him at Delhi’s Taj Mahal hotel, he was filmed singing ‘Dost dost na raha’ from the 1964 film Sangam.

“It was a pleasure to witness Honorable Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim showcasing his love for Bollywood music during his farewell ceremony at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi,” the Taj Mahal hotel posted on the social media website formerly known as Twitter. The five-star hotel also shared a video of the Malaysian prime minister singing the Mukesh classic.

Take a look at the video below:

A Times of India report suggests that Taj organised the Bollywood farewell after Ibrahim expressed his love for the Hindi film industry and Shammi Kapoor.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on X. “It appears that the PM is a good singer,” wrote one X user. “Kudos to Taj Mahal Hotel for organizing this for the PM! These gestures, perhaps minor, do play a role in strengthening relationships,” another added.

Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad. He also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan the same day.

India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday met visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and they agreed to strengthen relations between their parties by facilitating exchange visits of their members.

(With inputs from PTI)