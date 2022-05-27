Home / Trending / Mama duck and her ducklings ‘invade’ cafe. Watch their adorable adventure
Mama duck and her ducklings ‘invade’ cafe. Watch their adorable adventure

The video posted on Reddit shows ducklings walking across a cafe trying to find their mama duck.
The ducklings walking across the cafe trying to find their mama.&nbsp;(Reddit/Turicil00)
Published on May 27, 2022 07:31 PM IST
ByAmrita Kaur Kohli

In today’s edition of unexpected beings in unexpected places, here’s a video that shows some rather strange yet adorable guests ‘invading’ a cafe’. These guests were none other than a family of ducks. Confused? Surprised? Amused? Well, chances are this video will prompt all these reactions while you watch it.

Posted on Reddit, the video shows a brood of ducklings walking across a cafe. The Redditor who shared the video, posted in the comments section that the clip was recorded in Germany.

“Some ducklings invaded out cafe today,” reads the caption shared along with the video. It shows the ducklings walking through the cafe. A woman can be seen standing by an open door waiting for the ducklings to make their way to the porch. At first, the little birds run into a glass door but quickly find the open door and make their way out.

The video ends on a sweet note, as waiting for them on the porch is their mother. Watch the sweet clip below:

Since it was shared on May 22, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and several comments.

“All that’s going on inside their tiny heads is ‘Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom’ as they pitter patter. So adorable,” reacted an individual. “I hope they got their order before they left!” joked another. To this, a Redditor hilariously replied, “Did they order a quackacinno?” 

“I was freaking out mom’s was not in sight... Thanks for the ending,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

Topics
duck viral video reddit + 1 more
duck viral video reddit
