Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares her journey of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship: 'Wholesome in every way'

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared an emotional post on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her journey as both a mother and an entrepreneur. The post included a series of seven photos featuring herself, her husband Varun Alagh, and their children, capturing moments of warmth and connection. Along with these photos, Ghazal shared a deeply personal reflection about her experience balancing motherhood and building a successful business. Ghazal Alagh reflected on her journey as a mother and entrepreneur.(Instagram/ghazalalagh)

A dream encounter with her younger self

In the post, Ghazal describes meeting her younger self in a dream, revisiting her 26-year-old self as a new mother overwhelmed with worries and self-doubt. "I wasn't an entrepreneur yet… My 26-year-old self stood before me, a new mother with thousands of worries," she wrote. "Exhausted, overwhelmed, and constantly questioning everything. 'Am I failing my baby? I don’t seem to be getting it right.'"

Her younger self, frustrated with the lack of products that suited her baby’s delicate skin, questioned how she could know what was safe. Ghazal comforted her, reassuring her that she would find the answers. "You will figure this out. When you couldn’t find the right products, you decided to make them yourself. Not for a business, not for your ambition, but for your son, as a desperate act of a mother’s love," Ghazal shared.

The struggle between guilt and ambition

As the conversation continued in the dream, her younger self expressed concerns about the possibility of balancing motherhood with entrepreneurship. "How can I build something while being a mom?" she asked. Ghazal offered a reassuring response, saying, "Doubts are a natural part of the process. But you will keep showing up. You and Varun will solve this not just for your baby, but for a lot of babies in India."

However, the guilt of leaving her baby to work was ever-present. "Every time I leave for work, guilt whispers, what kind of mother chooses to build a business over being with her baby?" Ghazal reflected. Despite the doubts and negativity from those around her, Ghazal reassured her younger self that she would succeed. "It will," she said. "But you’ll figure it out."

Check out the post here:

A message of empowerment for mothers and dreamers

In the caption accompanying the post, Ghazal acknowledged the struggles of motherhood and entrepreneurship, emphasising that her journey has been filled with sleepless nights, self-doubt, and guilt. Yet, she shared that she would not change a thing. "This journey from motherhood to an entrepreneur has been fulfilling and wholesome in every single way," she wrote. "To all the moms doubting themselves (and anyone chasing a dream with a million things on their plate), you’re not alone. We’re all just figuring it out, one step at a time."

The post, shared just two hours ago, has already garnered several comments of admiration. One user commented, "What a beautiful way you have put it into perspective! The universe has your back." Another wrote, "Powerwoman," while one said, "Inspirational." Other comments included, "A powerful woman rises—defying doubt, conquering fear, and owning her destiny," and, "You inspire me always."