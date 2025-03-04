Is waking up at 4 am the key to success? Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares a different perspective

The idea that waking up at 4 am guarantees success has been widely promoted by many productivity gurus. However, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has challenged this belief, revealing that the routine nearly led to burnout for her. In a LinkedIn post, Alagh shared her experience, emphasising the importance of sleep and a sustainable approach to productivity. Ghazal Alagh revealed that following a 4 am routine left her exhausted.(LinkedIn/Ghazal Alagh)

The burnout experience

Alagh candidly admitted that forcing herself into an early morning routine did more harm than good. She recalled how waking up at 4 am every day left her exhausted, irritable, and struggling with health issues.

"The 4 am wake-up routine almost burned me out, and I don’t advise it to anyone, especially women. A few years ago, I pushed myself to wake up at 4 am every day, thinking it would make me more productive. Instead, it led to sleep deprivation, irritability, burnout, and impacted my physical health," she wrote.

The importance of sleep

Alagh highlighted how sacrificing sleep was counterproductive and that getting 7-9 hours of rest is crucial for both mental and physical well-being. She has since shifted to a more balanced approach, prioritising efficiency over rigid schedules.

"The lesson I learnt is that 7-9 hours of sleep is critical for a healthy physical body, and sacrificing sleep does more harm than good. Now, I wake up early, but in a way that actually works for me. I follow my own ‘6 to 9 before 9 to 6’ routine, making time for what matters without running on empty," she explained.

A new approach to productivity

Instead of following the 4 am routine, Alagh has designed a morning schedule that aligns better with her energy levels and priorities. Her routine includes:

Movement – A workout, yoga, or a walk to set the tone for the day.

Mindset Reset – Structuring my thoughts or self talk or deep focus time.

Skill-Building – Reading, upskilling, or prioritising.

Family Time – Slowing down and spending time with my kids before the pace of the day takes over.

"Productivity shouldn’t come at the expense of health. I truly believe sleep isn’t optional, and time management matters more than waking up at a specific hour. It’s not about when you start your day but how efficiently you use your 24 hours. I have changed my morning routine," Alagh concluded.

How the internet reacted

Alagh’s take on the 4 am myth sparked a wave of reactions online. Many users appreciated her honest perspective, with one commenting, "Finally, someone said it! Waking up at 4 am is not for everyone, and it shouldn’t be glorified as the only way to be successful." Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, "This is so relatable! I tried the 4 am routine and just ended up feeling tired all day."

Some users agreed that sleep is a non-negotiable aspect of productivity, with one writing, "The idea that sleep deprivation equals success is outdated. Smart work is better than overworking!" However, a few disagreed, with one stating, "4 am works for me, but I understand that not everyone functions the same way."

Another comment read, "It's refreshing to see a successful entrepreneur prioritising well-being over hustle culture." Meanwhile, a user noted, "Women especially face additional responsibilities. A sustainable routine is more important than an early wake-up call."