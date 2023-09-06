Man announces ‘Will you marry me’ on PA system to propose to his girlfriend at airport

Love was in the air at Auckland Airport after a man proposed to his long-time partner. The airport shared a heartwarming video of the proposal on their Instagram page, which has tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.

Man proposing to his girlfriend at Auckland Airport. (Instagram/@aucklandairport)

“Love was in the air at Auckland Airport. We jumped at the chance to be ring-ins for this unforgettable moment. Grab the tissues and be ready to swoon. Congratulations Riiya and Yashraj! Thank you for making us a part of it,” wrote Auckland Airport while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens with a text insert that highlights how Auckland Airport’s arrivals hall is a special place for reunions between loved ones. And now, the airport has added a unique and romantic marriage proposal to its list of memorable moments.

The video then transitions to show a man named Yashraj who wants to propose to his girlfriend Riiya at the airport. “So, it all started with an idea that I had because I knew Riiya, she’s like full of life. So, we’ve known each other for eight years and we just clicked, and I knew that she is the one,” Yashraj is heard saying in the video.

Yashraj sought assistance from Auckland Airport authorities for the marriage proposal broadcasted over the PA system. He even invited his family and friends to witness the proposal. When Riiya arrived from Melbourne, the proposal was played. Riiya was entirely taken by surprise as she heard the pre-recorded, ‘Will you marry me?’ and saw Yashraj down on one knee. Riiya accepted the proposal as people cheered on for the happy couple.

“It’s the best thing ever. And thank you, Yash, for making this memorable,” Riiya says in the video after accepting the proposal.

Watch the video capturing the sweet proposal here:

Since being shared on August 28, the video has accumulated over 30,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this proposal video:

An Instagram user wrote, “So sweet.”

“Cute,” shared another.

A third commented, “Heart-swelling stuff.”

“Congratulations,” posted a fourth.

A fifth expressed, “Beautiful.”

