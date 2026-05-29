Man apologises to Indian startup after joining US company over ‘financial difference of 8 lakh’

It is no secret that small Indian startups struggle to compete with the purchasing power of American greenbacks. This reality hit home for an Indian firm when a top-tier candidate declined their offer to accept a remote US role paying a handsome dollar rate, amounting to a ₹8 lakh salary difference. However, rather than ghosting the founders, the candidate sent a beautifully transparent apology email two months later explaining his decision. The founder’s viral post praising this rare act of honesty has gone viral.

A founder and CEO’s post about a candidate has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Founders love candidates who're honest and upfront - even if they don't join their startup,” Gaurav Kheterpal, whose LinkedIn says he works as Chief Evangelist at Copado, wrote on X.

Also Read: IIT-educated founder praises Switzerland’s public transport: ‘Then comes India…’

He continued, “Got this email from a brilliant candidate who had declined our offer from Vanshiv Technologies in March. Nearly two months later, he sent this email transparently stating that the compensation difference was way too much for him.” Kheterpal is also the founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies.

The CEO explained, “He got a remote job from a US company paying a handsome dollar rate and there's no way a small Indian consulting company like ours could match it. I respect him even more for saying it openly. The Indian tech industry needs more people who communicate like this. There’s still hope.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kheterpal posted a screenshot of the email that the company received from the candidate. Read the email here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kheterpal posted a screenshot of the email that the company received from the candidate. Read the email here: {{/usCountry}}

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A Difficult Decision

[Redacted Email ID]

Dear Gaurav Kheterpal Sir,

I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to reach out because I've been genuinely troubled and am not feeling good about the fact that I was unable to join Vanshiv Technologies. Even two months later, I still feel bad for having made a promise that I couldn't keep.

However, the substantial financial difference of around 8 lakhs was a critical factor for me, as personal financial stability is a necessity at this stage.

Please know that my decision was purely based on this financial necessity and not a reflection of the high regard I have for your company and the work you do.

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I wish you and Vanshiv Technologies continued success.

Regards,

[Redacted name]

Reacting to the incident, an X user recalled: “Lovely! Back in 2016 I had to reject two offers from Salesforce consultancies to join a startup.”

Also Read: IITian founders offer ₹ 50,000/month to candidate who asked for ₹ 35,000 salary

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The social media user continued, “I wrote handwritten letters and bought two MI VR headsets (were a new limited launch then) and handed them personally to both founders. Continue to be WhatsApp connects.”