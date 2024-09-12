Man buys 3 crore house on crumbling cliff despite warnings that it’ll fall into ocean

A man has invested more than ₹3 crore into buying his dream house despite warnings that it could fall off a cliff and into the ocean in just a decade. David Moot paid $395,000 for the house on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast, reported The Guardian, claiming that life is too short to worry about the future. Dave Moot paid $395,000 for this house in Massachusetts(Redfin)

The 59-year-old American man had always wanted to own a beachfront home on the Massachusetts coast. However, he had never been able to find one he could afford - until he came across a listing for a sprawling three-bedroom house in Eastham for the surprisingly low price of $395,000.

The low price comes with a catch - the oceanfront house sits just 25 feet from an eroding sand cliff. According to Bloomberg, tides are projected to encroach 3 feet closer to his home every year, possibly sweeping it away in just a decade.

“Life is too short”

But Dave Moot is not overly worried about the future.

“Life’s too short, and I just said to myself, ‘Let’s just see what happens,’” he told Bloomberg. “It’s going to eventually fall into the ocean, and it may or may not be in my lifetime.”

According to the Bloomberg report, the asking price for the three-bedroom oceanfront home had been $1.195 million in 2022. Moot ended up paying 67% less than the asking price. In the last couple of years, however, the threat of climate change has meant that many lucrative properties have gone for sale on hefty discounts.

In June, for example, a house in upscale Nantucket sold for $200,000 despite a previous assessment of nearly $2 million, reported The Boston Globe. In Moot’s own neighbourhood, one home was torn down and another was moved away from the water in just the last two years.

According to real estate website Redfin, Moot bought the house in December 2023. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a garage with space for two cars. “Deck in front of house is approximately 25 feet from edge of eroding bluff,” reads the property listing.